Inmate listed as escaped from Davenport Work Release Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Corrections Department says a work release inmate has been listed as escaped.

The department said Thursday that 20-year-old Jason Ruplinger Jr. didn't return as required Wednesday night to the Davenport Work Release Center.

The department says Ruplinger has been serving time for robbery and other crimes in Scott County. He was admitted to the work release center on Oct. 17.