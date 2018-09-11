Inmate gets 12-23 more years for York prison attacks

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A York prison inmate who attacked a guard and a prison nurse has been given 12 to 23 more years behind bars.

The York News-Times reports that 32-year-old Lakrecia Donnell was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to assaulting an officer, to using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and to assault with body fluids on an officer.

Court records say Donnell already was serving time at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for assaulting an officer, burglary and other crimes.

In a York courtroom Monday she said she was sorry and said she took full responsibility for her actions.

___

