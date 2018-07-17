Indonesia police kill 11 in crime fight ahead of Asian Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have killed 11 suspected petty criminals and shot dozens more in a heavy-handed campaign to free the capital, Jakarta, of street crime before next month's Asian Games.

Jakarta Police Spokesman Prabowo Argo Yuwono said Tuesday nearly 2,000 people have been arrested since the operation began July 2. He said 52 were shot for resisting arrest and 11 of them died.

He said it's part of a two-month operation against thieves, thugs and other street criminals to boost security for the Asian Games, which take place in Jakarta and Palembang from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3.

Yuwono said, "Police won't hesitate to take firm measures, including shooting suspects if they resist arrest."

In addition to arrests, another 1,500 suspected criminals were ordered to take part in rehabilitation programs.