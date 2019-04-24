Indictments: Sheriff took money, spent on food, window tint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff has been indicted after prosecutors say he used county funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was charged Wednesday with misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement.

The indictments say Boone used the money on a wide range of items, including bicycle and baseball equipment, coolers, tools and floor mats. The documents list places Boone shopped, including Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Mainstream Boutique and Rapid Weight Loss.

The indictment doesn't give the exact amount Boone spent, but says it is less than $20,000.

Boone didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

Boone is at least the 10th South Carolina sheriff indicted or accused of criminal activity in the past decade.