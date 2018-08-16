Indianapolis councilman resigns, pleads guilty to charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis City-County councilman has resigned and has pleaded guilty to four counts of battery on a child.

Jeffrey Miller entered the plea Wednesday in Hamilton Superior Court.

Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham II, who took over the case in January, struck the deal that downgraded the original three charges of child molestation while still resulting in felony convictions. Miller was sentenced to four years of probation with conditions.

Marion County prosecutors originally had charged the 51-year-old Miller last November after two young female friends of Miller's son told child sex crime detectives Miller had inappropriately touched them in his home.