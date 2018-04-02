Indiana mom remains hopeful for justice in 1988 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman still hopes that her daughter's murder will be solved after 30 years.

The Journal Gazette reports that 8-year-old April Tinsley's body was found in a DeKalb County ditch Easter weekend in 1988. An autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted and suffocated.

Her mother Janet Tinsley still hopes for answers. She's celebrating that hope with a balloon release Wednesday at April's Garden, a Fort Wayne memorial park created by the community in 2015.

Such events are held periodically to renew public awareness about the case.

Fort Wayne Police, Allen County sheriff's deputies, Indiana State Police and federal investigators are still collecting information on the case. Fort Wayne Homicide Detective Cary Young says investigators receive an average of five to seven tips about the case weekly.

