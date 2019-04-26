https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Indiana-man-sentenced-for-Wisconsin-pharmacy-13798150.php
Indiana man sentenced for Wisconsin pharmacy robberies
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for his involvement in armed robberies of three pharmacies in Wisconsin.
The U.S. attorney's office says 30-year-old Devin Jefferson, of Indianapolis, was part of a group that robbed two Walgreens stores in Milwaukee and one in Menomonee Falls in March 2017.
Authorities say the robbers got away with a "substantial" amount of prescription opioids.
Jefferson was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.
View Comments