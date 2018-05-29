Indiana man charged in death of woman arrested in Nevada

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man charged with murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in her SUV at the bottom of a pond in western Indiana has been arrested in Nevada.

Police in Terre Haute, Indiana, say they received information that 55-year-old Kenneth R. Pitts Jr. of Terre Haute was at a campsite in the Laughlin, Nevada, area. They contacted police in Nevada, who arrested him late Friday. He's jailed pending extradition to Indiana.

Charges were announced last week. The body of 77-year-old Alice "Anita" Oswald of Terre Haute was found in January after she had been missing for nearly two months.

Last week, authorities said Pitts' sister was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. She's was jailed in Indiana.