Indiana man accused of beating woman he was holding captive

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities say they have arrested a man accused of beating a woman he held captive for days in his home.

The Herald-Times reports 21-year-old Michael Koh has been jailed and faces charges of strangulation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness. Bloomington officers were contacted by a friend of the woman who was concerned for her safety.

He was arrested Friday afternoon. It wasn't clear over the weekend whether Koh has an attorney.

Investigators say the woman, now in a safe place, has cuts and bruises but didn't require medical treatment.

The newspaper says Koh is scheduled to plead guilty next month in a pending domestic battery case.

