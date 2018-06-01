Indiana caretaker sentenced in beating of 2 disabled men

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A caretaker who authorities say beat two disabled men inside their suburban Indianapolis home has been sentenced to six years of incarceration.

Michael Anderson was arrested in August after authorities say he attacked two men in Fishers. WXIN-TV reports he also recently was ordered to complete a year of supervised work release after pleading guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person.

Anderson was originally charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person.

An affidavit said Anderson initially claimed the men harmed themselves.

Barbara Greathouse, the mother of one of the victims, says her son has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and cannot walk. She says she felt sick over the attack.

___

Information from: WXIN-TV, http://fox59.trb.com/news/