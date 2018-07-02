Independence man charged in abuse that left child brain dead

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old suburban Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges accusing him of causing injuries that left a 1-year-old boy brain dead.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Monday announced child abuse charges against Carlos Alaniz of Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to Children's Mercy Hospital and learned that the child had a lacerated liver, several broken ribs and bruises, along with signs of previous brain injury. The child is the son of Alaniz's girlfriend.

Police say Alaniz told them he struck the child because the boy would not stop crying, and he didn't like the fact that the boy looked like his biological father.

Alaniz does not yet have a listed attorney.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com