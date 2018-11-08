In Georgia, Kemp looks forward; activists head to court

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia governor's race isn't officially over.

But Republican Brian Kemp's campaign says he's the winner based on numbers provided by his own secretary of state's office.

Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign says there are still enough uncounted votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff. Incomplete returns show Kemp with just enough votes to win without a runoff.

Abrams and voting-rights groups have called it a conflict of interest for Kemp to keep overseeing the vote tabulations as the state's chief elections officials.

Five Georgia residents are suing him in federal court asking a judge to block him from having any further role in the election's administration. An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday.