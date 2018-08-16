Immigration advocate loses bid to move trial out of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — An immigration advocate has lost a bid to move his upcoming trial on tax charges out of Phoenix because of publicity about the case and his long record in speaking up for immigrants.

Judge Diane Humetewa (hoo-mee-TEE'-wah) says Thursday that Elias Bermudez's attorney didn't prove there was presumed prejudice against her client.

She concluded the small number of articles about the case and sporadic articles in the past about his advocacy didn't amount to saturation news coverage.

Bermudez, who owned a business that helped immigrants prepare immigration and tax documents, is accused of preparing tax documents that falsely added dependents to his clients' returns and of directing clients to list people who lived in Mexico as dependents.

Bermudez has pleaded not guilty.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.