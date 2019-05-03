Illinois State Police arrest state representative for DUI

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police have arrested state Rep. Steven Reick on charges that include driving under the influence of alcohol.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that records show the Woodstock Republican was arrested Wednesday. State police also ticketed Reick for allegedly driving 15 to 20 mph above the speed limit and committing a turn-signal violation. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says Reick has bonded out of custody.

Reick issued a statement Thursday, saying he made a "stupid and regrettable decision" and accepts full responsibility for his actions. He is due in court May 30.

Reick is the second lawmaker arrested for DUI this spring. State Rep. Kambium Buckner was charged March 29 with DUI and driving below the speed limit. The Chicago Democrat has pleaded not guilty and has a pretrial hearing June 10.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com