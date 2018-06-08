Idaho gets 2 more federal attorneys for opioid, other cases

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Two more federal prosecutors will soon begin working on violent crimes and opioid-related cases in Idaho.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that 311 assistant U.S. attorneys will be added nationwide.

"This is a large push from the administration nationally. The largest push in decades," Cassandra Fulghum, spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice in the District of Idaho, said in an email Thursday.

Fulghum told the Idaho Press that one of the attorneys there will focus on violent crime in the state while the other attorney will assist police with the rising numbers of opioid-related crimes.

There were at least 89 opioid-related deaths from January to October of 2017, according to government data.

Boise officers made 143 opioid-related arrests from the beginning of 2017 to October. Those rates are higher than statistics reported in Boise in 2014.

The Department of Justice is also adding immigration crime prosecutors in other states.

The assistant U.S. attorneys in Idaho will work with police departments and state organizations to handle cases that might cross jurisdictional lines.

The district has about 56 employees, including 25 assistant U.S. attorneys, with offices in Boise, Pocatello and Coeur d'Alene, according to the District of Idaho website.

