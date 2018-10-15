Idaho man faces child pornography charges

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man awaiting trial because police say he possessed child pornography has been charged with the same crime again.

The Idaho State Journal reports 32-year-old Samuel Gale of Idaho Falls was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography last week. He was first arrested and charged with five counts in July after the remote server storage service Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that IP addresses belonging to Gale's work and personal phones were used to access an account that stored child pornography.

Gale has pleaded not guilty in the first case; he has not yet entered a plea in the second case. A preliminary hearing in the newest case is scheduled for Oct. 24.

