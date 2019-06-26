Ice cream company owner pleads guilty to child porn charges

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — The owner of a northern Illinois ice cream company has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Martin Hey Sr., the owner of Hey Brothers Ice Cream Co. in Sterling, entered the guilty plea Tuesday with DuPage County prosecutors in exchange for the dropping of 32 other pornography counts. Prosecutors say Hey was caught secretly recording women and young girls and posting portions of their photos on sexually violent child pornography images online.

The 67-year-old Hey initially was charged in September 2018 after he was discovered recording of a young woman and a teenager he knew while he was at a house in Naperville. Prosecutors say additional child pornography charges were filed after Hey's devices were found to contain child pornography, videos of minors and nude photos.

Hey remains free on bail. Prosecutors say he faces six to 30 years in prison when sentenced.