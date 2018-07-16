Hundreds of rotting fish found discarded near Alaska city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are investigating after hundreds of fish were left rotting on a hillside near Wasilla.

The fish that appear to be salmon were discarded off a hiking trail near Knik Goose Bay Road, KTUU-TV reported Sunday. The overpowering smell suggests the fish were left there for some time.

"Discarding fish waste on public or private property or along roads, pull-offs, and trails can attract bears into residential areas and result in fines ranging from $300 to $1,000," said Ken Marsh, a public information officer with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The discarded fish is now a law enforcement matter, Marsh said.

Dumping fish can create dangers, wildlife biologist Dave Battle said.

"Fish attract bears, and brown bears, particularly, may aggressively defend those food sources," Battle said.

If people are discarding fish, Marsh recommended they cut them into smaller pieces and throw them into fast-moving water.

People should also check with their waste transfer station or landfill to see if fish waste is accepted, Marsh said. The fish waste should be taken directly to these locations if allowed.

Freezing the waste is another option. Freezing eliminates the fish odors, allowing the waste to be placed with the garbage on the morning of trash pickup.

Wasilla is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com