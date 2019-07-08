House panel releases written answers from ex-Trump official

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee says a former Trump administration official who was a vital witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was blocked by the White House from answering more than 200 of its questions.

The Democratic-led panel on Monday released written responses provided by Annie Donaldson, who served as chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Both cooperated with Mueller, providing vivid accounts about episodes at the heart of the special counsel's probe into whether President Donald Trump sought to obstruct justice. Mueller's report repeatedly references handwritten notes that Donaldson took about Trump's angry reactions to the unfolding Russia probe.

Though the White House made staff available for questioning by Mueller's team, the administration has taken a more adversarial approach to demands from Congress and moved to block testimony from multiple ex-officials, including McGahn.

Donaldson agreed to answer written questions from the committee but did not appear for a scheduled deposition last month because she was in her third trimester of pregnancy. The panel previously said Donaldson would appear in person after Nov. 1.

On Monday, the committee said that for more than 200 of the written questions, she replied that the White House had instructed her not to answer because of "constitutionally-based Executive Branch confidentiality interests that are implicated."

Those questions include what actions the president took that led officials to become concerned that he would fire then-FBI Director James Comey; efforts by Trump to prevent the recusal from the Russia probe of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and calls from the president to McGahn seeking the removal of Mueller because of perceived conflicts of interest.

Mueller is scheduled to testify publicly next week.