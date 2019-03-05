Hoods found on monument to Confederate women; man charged

This Monday, March 4, 2019, booking photo provided by the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Jonathan Williams, 42, of Raleigh, whom authorities have charged with littering after they say he placed white hoods on a Confederate statue featuring a woman and a young boy on the grounds of North Carolina’s Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP) less This Monday, March 4, 2019, booking photo provided by the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Jonathan Williams, 42, of Raleigh, whom authorities have charged with littering after they say ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hoods found on monument to Confederate women; man charged 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have accused a man of placing white hoods on a Confederate statue depicting a woman and a young boy on the grounds of North Carolina's Capitol.

News outlets report 42-year-old Jon Williams of Raleigh was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor littering.

Williams posted a picture of the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy on Twitter , showing hoods often associated with the Ku Klux Klan over the pair's faces. An arrest warrant alleges that Williams made the hoods and put them on the monument.

Reached on Twitter, Williams wouldn't say whether he put the hoods on the monument.

According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Library, the sculpture funded by a Civil War veteran's donation was dedicated in 1914.