Honolulu prosecutor visits office despite leave amid probe

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro is on paid leave because he's a target in a federal investigation but that hasn't kept him away from the office.

Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he's in charge even though Kaneshiro has stopped by several times in the past week.

State Attorney General Clare Connors says Kaneshiro shouldn't be in the office during his leave.

Nadamoto authorized Kaneshiro's paid leave earlier this month. Kaneshiro received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice informing him he's a target in an ongoing corruption investigation.

The investigation has already resulted in indictments against former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, her now-retired police chief husband, and current and former police officers.

A lawyer representing Kaneshiro says he deserves a presumption of innocence.

