Homicides, other violent crimes down sharply in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Homicides and other violent crimes are down substantially in St. Louis this year, and the city's police chief believes a strategy of focusing on high-crime areas has paid off.

Chief John Hayden presented figures along with a strategic plan of action for 2019 during a town hall meeting Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hayden cited figures showing that St. Louis has had 174 homicides through mid-December, compared to 205 last year, a 20-year high .

Robberies are down 25 percent, with 469 fewer reported. Burglary is down 6.2 percent and larceny is down 3.3 percent. Reported rapes rose 5 percent.

Hayden, who became chief in December 2017 , implemented a strategy of increased policing in an area of north St. Louis where much of the violence has traditionally occurred.

