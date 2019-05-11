Homicide detectives investigate after man dies at fire

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Florida detectives say they're investigating the death of a man discovered inside a burning home.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says 40-year-old John Young was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night following a fire at a Wilton Manors home.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.