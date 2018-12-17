Homeowner detains man suspected of stealing SUV

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man suspected of stealing a sport utility vehicle and fleeing from a traffic stop near Missoula was arrested after breaking into a house where the homeowner held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

The homeowner said he armed himself Monday morning after seeing the pursuit in his neighborhood.

The case began shortly after 8 a.m. when deputies were asked to look for a vehicle reported stolen. A Missoula County deputy spotted it and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away leading officers on a pursuit through a residential area, a construction site, fields and fences before crashing into a mailbox.

Officials say the man fled the vehicle and broke into a nearby house, where he encountered the armed homeowner.

The suspect's name has not been released.