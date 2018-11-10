Homeless man allegedly tries to stab good Samaritan

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say they have taken into custody a 32-year-old homeless man after he allegedly stabbed a good Samaritan who was trying to help him.

Police say that on Saturday morning in the River North neighborhood a 39-year old man had offered to take the homeless man a ride to his home to clean up when the homeless man stabbed him in the hand and then tried to steal his van.

Police say the victim jumped from the vehicle before the homeless man crashed it and ran away. Police captured him a short time later. Police say the victim refused t sign a complaint but that they will still likely charge the homeless man with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct. Police haven't released his name.