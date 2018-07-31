Home invasion in Lincoln leaves 1 woman shot to death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Lincoln that killed 36-year-old woman.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the shooting happened shortly after intruders broke into a north Lincoln home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Police have not released her name as they sought to notify her family members.

Bliemeister says seven people, including four children, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

Police say they have no information on suspects, and no arrests have been made.

