Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone

Joseph Grado and his wife, Susan Grado, embrace while staying at a shelter for fire victims at East Avenue Church, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Chico, Calif. They lost their Paradise home in the Camp Fire. The shelter is staffed by a doctor and nurses from Feather River Hospital, who are volunteering despite being fire victims themselves.

Chris and Nancy Brown embrace while searching through the remains of their home, leveled by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. As the fire approached, Nancy Brown escaped from the home with her 2-year-old and three dogs.

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line a development on Edgewood Lane in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

Shawn Slack, right, hands a chainsaw to Darrell Landingham after the two felled a large tree burned in the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.

Rubble remains where mobile homes once stood at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.

Click through the gallery to see before and after photos of Paradise, Calif. after the Camp Fire. Click through the gallery to see before and after photos of Paradise, Calif. after the Camp Fire. Photo: Kurtis Alexander/Chronicle

McDonald's in Paradise, Calif., as the Camp Fire devours the town, 15 miles east of Chico. The top photo shows the fast-food restaurant before it was engulfed in flames.

BEFORE: Honey Run Covered Bridge, Chico

BEFORE: Honey Run Covered Bridge, Chico

Read our story here. The Honey Run Covered Bridge was the only triple-span covered bridge in the U.S.

Read our story here. The Honey Run Covered Bridge was the only triple-span covered bridge in the U.S. Photo: Jgreesonarts/Getty Images/iStockphoto

AFTER: Honey Run Covered Bridge, Chico



AFTER: Honey Run Covered Bridge, Chico

The historic Honey Run Covered Bridge connecting Chico and Paradise was destroyed in the Camp Fire.



The historic Honey Run Covered Bridge connecting Chico and Paradise was destroyed in the Camp Fire. Photo: Kurtis Alexander/Chronicle

BEFORE: Edgewood Estates The senior community mobile home park as seen in May 2012, located at 5427 Edgewood Lane, Paradise, Calif.

AFTER: Edgewood Estates

AFTER: Edgewood Estates

Edgewood Estates is seen destroyed after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

Edgewood Estates is seen destroyed after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, Staff

BEFORE: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints , Paradise

BEFORE: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints , Paradise

Located at 1275 Bille Rd.

Located at 1275 Bille Rd. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Paradise

AFTER: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Paradise

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints burns during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints burns during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle

BEFORE: The Paradise Gardens

BEFORE: The Paradise Gardens

The senior living community as seen in July 2012. Located at 1040 Buschmann Rd., directly across the street from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The senior living community as seen in July 2012. Located at 1040 Buschmann Rd., directly across the street from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Photo: Google

AFTER: The Paradise Gardens

AFTER: The Paradise Gardens

A charred wheelchair in Paradise Gardens senior community during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

A charred wheelchair in Paradise Gardens senior community during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A charred wheelchair in Paradise Gardens senior community during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle

Twitter user @gotrosset posted an image of his home before and after it destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

@RoseMTryon shared an image of her home in Paradise, Calif. after the Camp Fire.

BEFORE: Treasures from Paradise, Paradise Located at 6051 Skyway, Paradise, Calif.

AFTER: Treasures from Paradise, Paradise

AFTER: Treasures from Paradise, Paradise

A destroyed antique shop is seen off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

A destroyed antique shop is seen off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A destroyed antique shop is seen off of Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

BEFORE: ARCO, Paradise A view of an ARCO Gas station located at 7575 Skyway, Paradise, Calif.

AFER: ARCO, Paradise

AFER: ARCO, Paradise

Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 9, 2018 in Paradise, Calif.

Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 9, 2018 in Paradise, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

BEFORE: Blackbear Diner, Paradise





BEFORE: Blackbear Diner, Paradise

A local place for American comfort food.





A local place for American comfort food. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Blackbear Diner, Paradise The popular restaurant burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018.

BEFORE: Black Bear Diner, Paradise

BEFORE: Black Bear Diner, Paradise

A local place at 5791 Clark Rd. for American comfort food.

A local place at 5791 Clark Rd. for American comfort food. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Blackbear Diner, Paradise The popular restaurant burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018.

BEFORE: Kelly's Paradise Muffler, Paradise Located at 6087 Skyway, Paradise, Calif.

AFTER: Kelly's Paradise Muffler, Paradise

AFTER: Kelly's Paradise Muffler, Paradise

Cars pass through Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Cars pass through Skyway after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

BEFORE: Sam's Liquor, Paradise Located at 6404 Clark Rd, Paradise, Calif.

AFTER: Sam's Liquor, Paradise

AFTER: Sam's Liquor, Paradise

Sam's Liquor store at Clark and Bille Roads after Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Sam's Liquor store at Clark and Bille Roads after Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

BEFORE: Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, Paradise

BEFORE: Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, Paradise

The senior living center at 7419 Skyway.

The senior living center at 7419 Skyway. Photo: Screengrab Via Google Maps

AFTER: Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, Paradise

AFTER: Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, Paradise

A sign attached to the Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, along with the building, burns.

A sign attached to the Paradise Skilled Nursing Center, along with the building, burns. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

BEFORE: Jack and the Box, Paradise

BEFORE: Jack and the Box, Paradise

One of several fast-food spots in Paradise

One of several fast-food spots in Paradise Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Jack and the Box, Paradise

AFTER: Jack and the Box, Paradise

A Jack In The Box fast food restaurant burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on Nov. 08, 2018.

A Jack In The Box fast food restaurant burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on Nov. 08, 2018. Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

BEFORE: Paradise Elementary School Located on 588 Pearson Rd, Paradise, Calif.

AFTER: Paradise Elementary School

AFTER: Paradise Elementary School

The school seen on Friday Nov. 9, 2018.

The school seen on Friday Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante

BEFORE: Paradise Elementary School

BEFORE: Paradise Elementary School

An elementary school offering kindergarten through 5th grade education.

An elementary school offering kindergarten through 5th grade education. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Paradise Elementary School The school burns down as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2018.

BEFORE: Paradise Inn Hotel

BEFORE: Paradise Inn Hotel

A motor hotel located at 5423 Skyway.

A motor hotel located at 5423 Skyway. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Paradise Inn The motel at 5423 Skyway burns as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 08, 2018.

BEFORE: Safeway, Paradise The Safeway in Paradise, Calif. is seen here in this April 2015 photo.

AFTER: Safeway, Paradise

AFTER: Safeway, Paradise

The Safeway grocery store was gutted during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

The Safeway grocery store was gutted during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

BEFORE: Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream, Paradise

BEFORE: Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream, Paradise

Candy shop located at 6014 Clark Rd.

Candy shop located at 6014 Clark Rd. Photo: Photo By Olin S. On Yelp

AFTER: Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream, Paradise

AFTER: Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream, Paradise

Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream in Old Town Plaza during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Darlene's Fine Candy & Ice Cream in Old Town Plaza during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

BEFORE: Elliot Road, Paradise

BEFORE: Elliot Road, Paradise

A view of Elliot Road as seen on 978 Elliott Rd.

A view of Elliot Road as seen on 978 Elliott Rd. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Elliot Road, Paradise

AFTER: Elliot Road, Paradise

Brian Robinson and his dog, Beulah, walk down Elliot Road during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Brian Robinson and his dog, Beulah, walk down Elliot Road during Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

BEFORE: Feather River Hospital, Paradise

BEFORE: Feather River Hospital, Paradise

The Adventist Health Feather River hospital is a 101-bed acute care hospital with an array of outpatient departments and services. The hospital still stands but sustained significant damages.

The Adventist Health Feather River hospital is a 101-bed acute care hospital with an array of outpatient departments and services. The hospital still stands but ... more Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: Feather River Hospital, Paradise

AFTER: Feather River Hospital, Paradise

The Feather River Hospital burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2018.

The Feather River Hospital burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2018. Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

BEFORE: 1260 Pearson Rd., Paradise

BEFORE: 1260 Pearson Rd., Paradise

A view of the road at 1260 Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif. as seen in May 2012.

A view of the road at 1260 Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif. as seen in May 2012. Photo: Google Maps

AFTER: 1260 Pearson Rd., Paradise

AFTER: 1260 Pearson Rd., Paradise

Destroyed cars on Pearson Road after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

Destroyed cars on Pearson Road after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle

A member of the Sacramento County Coroner's office looks for human remains in the rubble of a house burned at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.

A member of the Sacramento County Coroner's office looks for human remains in the rubble of a house burned at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. A member of the Sacramento County Coroner's office looks for human remains in the rubble of a house burned at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Photo: John Locher, AP

Butte County Search and Rescue worker Noelle Francis, left, and search dog Spinner look through the ashes for survivors and remains after a wildfire ravaged the area, at Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

An official with the Office of Statewide Health Planning & Development marks a building damaged by wildfire, in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputy A. Gogna searches for victims of the Camp Fire on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.









































































































PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities moved to set up a rapid DNA-analysis system and bring in cadaver dogs, mobile morgues and more search teams in an intensified effort to find and identify victims of the deadliest wildfire in California history, an inferno that killed at least 42 people.

Five days after flames all but obliterated the Northern California town of Paradise, population 27,000, officials were unsure of the exact number of missing. But the death toll was almost certain to rise.

"I want to recover as many remains as we possibly can, as soon as we can. Because I know the toll it takes on loved ones," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday night as he announced the discovery of 13 more dead.

More than a dozen coroner search-and-recovery teams looked for bodies across the apocalyptic landscape that was once Paradise, while anxious relatives visited shelters and called police and hospitals in hopes of finding loved ones.

Lisa Jordan drove 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from Yakima, Washington, to search for her uncle, Nick Clark, and his wife, Anne, who lived in Paradise. Anne Clark has multiple sclerosis and cannot walk. Jordan said no one seemed to know whether they were able to get out or whether their house was still standing.

"I'm staying hopeful," she said. "Until the final word comes, you keep fighting against it."

Authorities said they were bringing in two mobile morgue units from the military, requesting an additional 150 search-and-rescue personnel, and seeking the setup of a rapid DNA system to speed the analysis of remains.

Chaplains accompanied some coroner search teams that visited dozens of addresses belonging to people reported missing. No cars in the driveway was a considered a good sign, one car a little more ominous and multiple burned-out vehicles more reason for worry.

State officials said the cause of the inferno was under investigation.

But a landowner near where the blaze began, Betsy Ann Cowley, said Pacific Gas & Electric Co. notified her the day before the fire that crews needed to come onto her property because the utility's power lines were sparking. PG&E had no comment on the email.

More than 5,000 firefighters battling the blaze made gains overnight, slowing the flames' advance toward Oroville, a town of about 19,000 people. The fire, which has charred 195 square miles (505 square kilometers) and destroyed more than 6,400 homes since it started Thursday, was reported 30 percent contained.

At the other end of the state, in Southern California, firefighters continued making progress against a blaze that killed two people in star-studded Malibu and destroyed over 400 structures.

Crews lit backfires and extended containment lines overnight. They expected to have the more than 146-square-mile (378-square-kilometer) fire fully contained by Thursday.

The 42 dead in Northern California surpassed the deadliest single fire on record, a 1933 blaze in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A series of wildfires in Northern California's wine country last fall killed 44 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Sudhin Thanawala, Janie Har, Jocelyn Gecker and Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon.