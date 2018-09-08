Hit-and-run driver strikes and kills man in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Syracuse are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man as he was lying in the road.

Police say 27-year-old Jonathan Adams was hit around 2:30 a.m. Saturday by a car that kept going.

They say Adams was fatally struck as he was lying in the roadway.

Police say the vehicle that hit Adams may have sustained front end damage.