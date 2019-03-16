His past pointed him to help, his money funds the venture

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — If you're ever looking for Robert Moore, no matter what day it is, chances are he'll be in his makeshift classroom in Wilmington's Browntown and Hedgeville neighborhoods.

That's where he was on a late Tuesday afternoon last month, helping a half-dozen elementary school-aged kids draw their own T-shirt designs.

"No copying, you gotta come up with your own ideas."

That's where he was again a few days later, painstakingly carving out an ink pattern to turn those designs into shirts. He gestured to a T-shirt press sitting nearby that he bought on Amazon, as kids chattered at the computers set up across the room.

"I'm teaching them the importance of making money," he said, "of doing it the right way."

That purpose and overwhelming need in the area drove Moore, a 43-year-old elementary school employee and youth basketball coach, to start a children's center out of his own pocket.

And he stays until 9:30 each night, nearly every day, free of charge for parents.

He is motivated to teach young kids how to make legitimate money and avoid the lure of the drug trade. He should know, his past is dotted with drug and similar charges.

He was so driven to steer the kids away from that path, that for the past year he's largely been running the center with his own money. He pays the rent and provides all the supplies.

But that money is running out. The center, which community members call a safe haven for local youth, is at risk of closing.

Moore's Learning Foundation is in a part of the city that could use youth services.

Blocks away from the booming Riverfront, the Browntown neighborhood has a median household income of about $35,000, according to the latest Census numbers.

Between 2016 and 2018, Browntown and neighboring Hedgeville saw 28 people shot, 4 of them fatally, according to the News Journal's crime database. Six of the wounded were minors.

Nearly 10 years ago, the Jackson Street Boys and Girls Club closed down, ending its eight decades as the safe place for children to go in the neighborhood.

The club provides some activities at Pulaski Elementary School, and the nearby Youth Empowerment Program also fills some of the void.

In the evenings and weekends when those centers are closed, Moore's doors are still open down the street, on a run-down stretch of Maryland Avenue.

"Every day they're here, they're not on the streets," Moore said. "I owe them a better chance, an opportunity to make it out of here."

Moore knows the importance of staying out of trouble. It wasn't a lesson he got in his youth, he said, despite a comfortable upbringing with an adoptive father in Philadelphia.

In his 20s, he said he was dealing drugs, trying to impress the wrong crowd. He was getting in trouble with the law and risking prison time. It was just a product of bad choices, he said, from a young man who had still not grown up.

In 2005, he got a second chance. By then, he said he had moved to Wilmington and was recovering from wounds he sustained as a passerby in a drive-by shooting.

That year, court records show, he pleaded guilty in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to theft and receiving stolen property. Moore remembers the judge as a lenient man. He was given two years of probation.

"I didn't become an adult until I turned 30," Moore said. "I don't want kids to go down that same road."

By the late 2000s, Moore had become "Coach Rob," leading a string of youth basketball teams at community centers around Wilmington. He worked at the Ferris School and later got a job in behavior support at Pulaski Elementary School.

In Wilmington, he saw young people getting into the same kind of trouble he had.

On a banner displaying one of the first basketball teams he coached, Moore pointed from face to face, listing what had happened to the players.

"He killed his friend. He was shooting. He got shot twice. He started selling drugs. He was locked up for selling drugs, and for shooting."

He looks at the banner all the time, when he's alone in the center.

"I feel like I didn't do as much as I should have," he said. "I tried my best to have them avoid it."

He started the Learning Foundation more than a year ago in a vacant property that used to be a bar. Neighbors welcomed the change of scenery, and children come to the center by the dozens, especially on the weekends, he said.

The center holds camps and events. It's stocked with video games, computers, books and other materials Moore bought himself. He's set up the room with furniture and decorated the walls, learning how to fix up the place from Youtube videos.

Moore said he's spent thousands of dollars on the center. He tries to get youth to come to the center and play video games, then nudge them into productive lessons. The activities vary, from homework help to a dollhouse-building workshop, which he said taught the students basic carpentry skills.

Tynette Mickens, a mother of four who was volunteering to help watch the children, said all her children have been coming to the Learning Foundation for about a year.

"It keeps them out of trouble," she said. "Their grades improved."

With the club on Jackson Street closed, she called Moore's center the "next best Boys and Girls Club," without which there would be little for her kids to do outside of school.

As evening approached, a city parks department employee dropped by with a meal delivery. The city provides meals for the kids on weekdays through a federal program.

It was only recently that Moore started asking others for any kind of help, outside of volunteer work. He had hesitated to ask for money, he said.

But last month, as the center teetered into financial trouble, he started a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise $10,000 to keep it going. Rent alone is nearly $2,000 a month.

City council members Yolanda McCoy, whose district covers Moore's center, and Rysheema Dixon said they are coming up with ways to help Moore raise money, including potentially securing city funds. Francis, too, is trying to rally the community.

"It wasn't until I stopped by that I found out how dire the need is," McCoy said.

Moore is working on hiring a director, which could fulfill personnel requirements to get him state child care funding. He received temporary state funds last summer.

He doesn't want to think about what happens if it has to close down. When he told the children he might have to a few weeks ago, he said they wrote letters supporting the center and offered fundraising ideas.

"It means so much for me to do this," he said.

Then, another boy walked into the center, and Moore went to greet him.

"Hey, how was basketball practice?" he said.

