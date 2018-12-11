Hawaii police shoot, kill woman who pointed gun at officers

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Big Island police shot and killed a woman who pointed a gun at officers.

Hawaii County police Maj. Sam Thomas says officers were checking on an SUV parked on a Hawaiian Beaches road with hazard lights flashing Tuesday morning.

Thomas says the officers determined there was an outstanding bench warrant for the woman.

Thomas says the woman refused to get out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

Thomas says he doesn't know how many of the three officers fired, how many shots were fired or how many wounds the woman sustained.

She was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Police are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted. The woman's name hasn't been released.