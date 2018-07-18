Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect

Photo: Uncredited, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for suspect Waiki. (Hawaii Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is ... more Photo: Uncredited, AP Hawaii officer dies after shooting as police hunt suspect 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) — A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials said.

Hawaii County Police say the shooting happened near Mountain View, a community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hilo.

Bronson K. Kaliloa and other officers approached the vehicle. Officials say the suspect exited the driver's seat and fired multiple shots.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police say he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.