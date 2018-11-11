Hawaii neighbors want justice for boy killed on Halloween

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Residents of a Kailua-Kona apartment complex want justice for a 6-year-old boy killed on Halloween.

Julian Nedlic has lived at Lailani Apartments for 12 years. He told West Hawaii Today this was the first time anything like this happened on the property.

He says his children knew the boy. He remembers helping him take out some rubbish when it was too heavy for him.

Nedlic says he wants justice.

Family members took an unconscious 6-year-old boy to a fire station on Halloween. He was later taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The boy's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hawaii County Police Maj. Robert Wagner says investigators have received a few tips but he wouldn't elaborate because the case is under investigation.