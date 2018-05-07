Hassan calls for more resources at US-Mexico border

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is back from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and says more tools are needed to combat the flow of illicit drugs and fight the opioid epidemic.

Hassan visited the border last week to evaluate efforts to stop drug-trafficking. She was briefed by Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

In a call with reporters Monday, Hassan said that some resources include more border control personnel, improved technology and better roads and upgraded facilities.

Hassan also met with Mexican officials to build upon existing partnerships. They discussed helping the Mexican government expand its federal police force to combat the drug cartels.