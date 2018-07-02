Hartford police arrest 35 at immigration protest













HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Hartford have arrested more than 30 people protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump outside a federal office building.

The Hartford Courant reports that police began arresting people Monday morning when they started blocking entrances to the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building. The building hosts a courthouse and a local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protest organizer Carolina Bortolleto said demonstrators want the administration to stop jailing and prosecuting immigrants.

Police say 35 protesters were charged with breach of peace and trespass, and one person was charged with interfering with an officer.

Over the weekend hundreds of thousands gathered for marches in cities and towns across the country in act of mass resistance against Trump's immigration policies.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com