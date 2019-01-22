Hartford Archdiocese has paid $50M to settle abuse claims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford says it has paid $50.6 million to settle priest sexual abuse claims over the last several decades.

The archdiocese said Tuesday that it has settled 142 claims involving 32 clergy members. The archdiocese paid out $24.5 million from its general reserve fund and insurance recoveries covered the rest of the cost of the settlements.

The archdiocese said 98 percent of the settlements paid were over allegations of abuse of minors that occurred before 1990.

The names of clergy members credibly accused of offenses that took place in the archdiocese also have been made public.

Dioceses around the country have been reckoning anew with the sexual abuse scandal following a startling grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania.