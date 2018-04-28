Hammond police investigate reported holdup of armored truck

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Indiana are investigating the reported holdup of a Brinks armored truck outside a bank by two men wearing masks.

A security officer in the truck told police that three bags of cash and his gun were taken about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a Chase bank branch in Hammond.

The officer also told police that the men fired a shot at the armored truck.

The FBI is working with Hammond police on the robbery.