Gunshots at slain rapper's vigil add to violence concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city are investigating who fired shots at a vigil for a slain rapper.

The incident happened Thursday in Jackson as hundreds of people gathered to remember Lonnie Taylor, known as Lil' Lonnie. No injuries were reported, but gunfire caused many in the crowd to run.

The 22-year-old Taylor was shot to death Sunday while driving.

The incident comes amid concerns about rising violence in the city. Through April 30, Jackson recorded 34 homicides, compared to 22 during 2017's same period.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared on WAPT-TV after the shooting to tell residents that "We will not be terrorized. This is going to be a safe place"

Lumumba says he's trying to alleviate root causes of crime, but says that, meanwhile, "knuckleheads" won't be tolerated.