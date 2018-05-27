Gunman wounds 5-year-old, 41-year-old in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman they believe wounded a 5-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man.

Police Capt. Kip Hart tells the Tuscaloosa News that investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument outside a party late Saturday night.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Brandon Hurst who they believe fired the shots that wounded both victims.

Hart says the shooter first opened fire on the 41-year-old man and then continued to fire back at the victim as he ran down the street.

The young girl was inside a nearby house.

Hart says more than 60 shots were fired during the incident.

Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

