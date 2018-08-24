Gunfire near Alabama State stadium ends high school game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gunfire in the vicinity of Alabama State University's stadium brought a high school football game to an early close.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the shots rang out Thursday night as G.W. Carver led Jeff Davis 19-3 early in the fourth quarter, near the walkway on Carver's fans' stadium side.

As fans ran or huddled for cover, both teams entered their locker rooms. The game was called about 10 minutes later.

In a statement, Alabama State University said no ASU students were in danger, and the "incident" being investigated.

Carver head coach James Thompson called the shooting "a shame" and said it should be used "as a teachable moment." Running back Terrance Webster echoed his coach's sentiments, saying "it's sad to say that in Montgomery, you can't have fun."

