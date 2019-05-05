Gunfire kills 1, wounds 3 in northern New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire killed one man and wounded three other people in northern New Jersey.

North Jersey.com reports that the Hudson County prosecutor's office said the shooting early Sunday occurred in North Bergen.

The prosecutor's office homicide unit said three men and one woman were shot, and one adult male died.

In a Facebook post, North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco called the shooting "shocking and very disturbing" but "in no way reflective" of the community.

Sacco said "as long as guns are so easily available, senseless acts of violence like this will unfortunately continue to occur." He said "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families."

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com