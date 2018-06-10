Gun control could play role in Connecticut governor race

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut may have passed wide-ranging gun control legislation after the Sandy Hook mass shooting, but that doesn't mean the battle over gun control in this state is over.

It's expected the issue could influence the state's hotly contested race for governor.

Greenwich businessman and endorsed Democratic candidate Ned Lamont calls the debate "very passionate" on both sides of the issue. He's proposed banning so-called ghost guns, which are firearms parts that can be assembled to make untraceable weapons.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, the endorsed Republican candidate, is struggling to win the support the gun rights enthusiasts who question his level of support.

Boughton says his positions have been misunderstood and he doesn't believe new gun laws are needed.

The president of pro-gun rights group The Connecticut Citizens Defense League is skeptical.