Guilty of hitting inmate, Oklahoma jailer hired as officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attorney for a former Oklahoma correctional officer guilty of using unreasonable force on a detainee says he's been hired by another police department.

The Oklahoman reports Sunday that Jason Barber was sentenced last week to one year of probation and 10 weekends in jail. A former correctional officer in Canadian County, Barber was accused of hitting a pretrial detainee during a disciplinary hearing in December 2014.

Prosecutors say Barber gave the detainee a black eye, and that he had a reputation for having a quick temper. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge.

Defense attorney Michael Johnson said Barber "went too far" in trying to restrain an inmate.

Johnson says Barber has undergone anger management training and received a job as a reserve officer in the town of Spencer.

