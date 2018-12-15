Gretna man indicted in death of woman killed in front of son

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death as her 1-year-old son sat nearby in a stroller.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 42-year-old Damone Ussin, of Gretna, was formally charged with second-degree murder in Jefferson Parish on Thursday.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson says Ussin left 35-year-old Traniel Gray to die on a street early Aug. 9. The couple regularly walked the neighborhood and surveillance camera video confirmed they did so with Gray's son about 4 a.m. the morning she was killed.

Lawson says Gray was stabbed 29 times in the face, neck, chest and back. Her son was not injured.

Ussin pleaded not guilty to the charge and his bond was increased from $500,000 to $750,000. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

