https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Greeley-man-guilty-of-1st-degree-murder-in-2016-13468888.php
Greeley man guilty of 1st degree murder in 2016 gang killing
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A jury in northeast Colorado has convicted a 21-year-old Greeley man of first-degree murder for a 2016 gang-related killing.
The Greeley Tribune reports that the jury on Friday handed down its guilty verdict against Marcello Rodriguez less than four hours after hearing closing arguments.
Rodriguez faces a life sentence in prison for the Class 1 felony conviction in the death of Paul Ortiz on July 16, 2016. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 2.
Prosecutors say Rodriguez shot Ortiz to death with a revolver at Rodriguez's home.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com
View Comments