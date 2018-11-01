Greek police investigate killing of Greek-Australian man

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old Greek-Australian man who was gunned down in a seaside suburb of Athens.

An autopsy on the body of John Macris was to be carried out. Police were investigating whether his death was related to his potential involvement in the drug trade or in organized crime. Authorities say he had run-ins with police in the past, both in Australia and in Greece.

Macris, who was married to a model who appeared on a Greek reality TV show, was attacked as he left his home in Voula in his car on Wednesday evening. Police say he apparently left his car to take cover but was shot four times with a 9 mm handgun and died at the scene.

Police were seeking camera footage for clues to the killing and were conducting ballistics tests on the bullet casings to determine whether the weapon had been used in other crimes.

Australian media have described Macris as having been involved in Sydney's organized crime scene. In Athens, he appeared as a businessman and reportedly owned a security company.