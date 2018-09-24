Greek police arrest 8 over attack on government lawmaker

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement in a mob attack by alleged far-rightists on a lawmaker with the governing Syriza party.

Petros Konstantineas was hospitalized Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries after the beating outside a soccer stadium in the southern town of Kalamata.

Syriza described it as a "fascist" attack.

Police said Monday more than 20 people have been detained on suspicion of involvement. The eight who were arrested face charges including alleged grievous bodily harm and breaches of Greece's sports laws.

Konstantineas, a 40-year-old baker and retired soccer referee, was elected to Parliament in 2015.