Governor announces reward in soldier's 2017 shooting death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina has announced a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a U.S. Army specialist shot and killed last year.

News outlets report that Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced the reward more than a year after 31-year-old Jose Juan Melendez Jr. was killed in Raleigh while on leave from Fort Bragg.

Police had said Melendez volunteered to be his friends' designated driver, and was walking to his vehicle Nov. 29 when he was shot. A 911 caller reported seeing someone run into the woods.

A Raleigh police release says his family held a vigil for him on the anniversary of his death. The family also announced a $15,000 reward in May.

Melendez joined the Army in 2013 and deployed to Iraq in 2015.