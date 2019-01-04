Gov. Northam outlines gun control policy agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is promoting a series of gun-control measures he says promote public safety while still respecting individual gun rights.

The Democratic governor announced seven proposals at a Capitol news conference Friday ahead of the start of the legislative session next week.

The proposals include a so-called "red flag" measure to take away guns temporarily from people who are considered dangerous. A number of other states have passed similar measures since a mass shooting at a Florida high school last year.

All of the proposals have failed previously in the Republican-controlled General Assembly and will likely face a similar fate this year. But Northam and gun-control advocates say they believe there is a growing momentum on their side for stricter gun laws.