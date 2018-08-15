Google rebuffs FBI request for user location data

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Court documents show the FBI demanded Google hand over user location data while investigating a series of armed robberies in Maine.

According to the search warrant as first reported by Forbes magazine, the FBI wanted data from every person using Google location services near two or more of the robberies in the Portland area.

The warrant signed by a judge March 30 sought information including the user's names, addresses, means of payment and telephone numbers. It also prohibited Google from telling users about the FBI's demand.

Court records show Google never provided the data.

Police later arrested the suspected robber using DNA samples and surveillance footage.

Court records show 38-year-old Travis Card, of Westbrook, pleaded guilty to 11 robberies or attempted robberies Aug. 2.