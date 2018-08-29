Good Samaritan stabbed in Reno while aiding homeless person
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are investigating the stabbing of a good Samaritan who was intervening on behalf of a homeless person being harassed by three people.
Police Lt. Al Snober told the Reno Gazette Journal the good Samaritan got into a verbal confrontation with the three that turned physical in downtown casino district Tuesday night.
One of the three pulled out a knife during the fight and stabbed the intervenor in the leg, causing a non life-threatening injury.
The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. near First and Sierra Streets, causing the brief closure of the streets.
Detectives are still putting together a description of the three suspects.
Snober encouraged anyone who witnesses a similar situation to call the police instead of intervening in a potentially dangerous situation.
